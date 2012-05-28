SWLA ports play major role in economy

Louisiana has more than 30 ports, including six in Southwest Louisiana. A newly released study says almost 400,000 jobs are tied to ports, and port assets have increased nearly $600 million in the last 10 years.

West Calcasieu Port Director Lynn Hohensee said these ports serve as an economic engine.

"From various manufacturing plants to new entertainment facilities, to new terminals coming in, new terminals that are being redesigned from existing terminals to be import and export for natural gas," Hohenesee said. "All these things are here and are coming here because we have water and when you have water, you have ports. We provide the infrastructure to make these other industries want to come to southwest Louisiana."

Hohensee also said he wants the state's leadership to recognize the economic impact the ports have for Louisiana, because state funding is critical to the future development of these ports.

