Friday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening!

54 minutes! That's how long it took a jury to convict Jeremy Lee Brown in the murders of his mother and step-father. Tonight at 10, we have reaction to the verdict.

There could be a break in the case of the missing ULL student. Mickey Shunick has been missing for about a week. Now a pickup truck caught on camera could be a link to finding out the truth about what happened to Mickey.

Virtually every community lost someone in the Iraq and Afghan wars, but one community lost more servicemen per capita than anywhere else. On this Memorial Day weekend, we'll take you to Smithville, Texas.