Missing Lafayette woman captured on video, white pickup sought

The following is a Press Release from the Lafayette Police Department:

Detectives were able to identify a bicyclist believed to be Mickey Shunick traveling on Versailles Blvd and Saint Landry Street.

At approximately 1:47 a.m. the bicyclist is captured on Versailles Blvd traveling towards St. John Street. She then traveled on St. John Street and crossed over University Avenue, continuing west on St. Landry Street where she was captured on video at approximately 1:48 p.m.

Investigators are seeking information regarding a white newer model four door pickup truck, which was captured on video after Mickey Shunick traveled on both streets.

Anyone with information about the case of the pickup truck is encouraged to call the tips line at 337-291-8633 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.