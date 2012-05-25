The following is a Press Release:

Louisiana residents can stock up on flashlights, batteries, generators, and other storm-related items free of the 4 percent state sales tax during the 2012 Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27.

Governor Bobby Jindal said, "With every approaching storm season, we always hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. That's why we're encouraging everyone to get a game plan and stock up on supplies now in order to keep our families and property safe in case a storm threatens our coast."

The sales tax holiday exempts the first $1500 of the purchase price of each of the following eligible items:

Self-powered light sources, such as flashlights and candles

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, and weather-band radios

Tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems, straps or tie-down kits

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, sizes AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt, or 9-volt (Automobile batteries and boat batteries are ineligible)

Cellular phone batteries and chargers

Non-electric food storage coolers

Portable generators

Storm shutter devices (Materials and products manufactured, rated, and marketed specifically for the purposes of preventing window damage from storms)

Carbon monoxide detectors

"Blue Ice" (and similar re-usable cooling products)

The 2012 Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday exempts eligible purchases from the 4 percent state sales tax only. Local sales taxes still apply unless specifically exempted by the local taxing jurisdiction.

The state sales tax holiday does not apply to purchases at airports, public lodging establishments, hotels, convenience stores, or entertainment complexes.

Visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/hurricaneprep for a full explanation of sales tax holiday provisions.