Allied Waste Audit to begin in Sulphur

Beginning Monday, May 28, 2012, Allied Waste will begin the audit of solid waste containers within the City.

Each service location (residential and commercial) should place all containers at the curb on their regular collection date. These containers would include those with material for collection and those that are empty (if you have more than one container).

Allied expects to complete the audit on June 8th. If the container meets the contract requirements, it will be labeled with a reflective 2012 label. The container(s) should remain at curbside until the new label is placed on it. Containers not meeting requirements will not receive a label.

Locations with three or more audited and accepted containers will have their bill adjusted appropriately to reflect the additional containers. An additional monthly charge, equal to the initial monthly charge, will be assessed for the third and each subsequent container.

Containers not bearing the reflective 2012 label will not be serviced after June 30, 2012.

