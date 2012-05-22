2 teens die in Allen Parish crash

A crash Tuesday morning in Allen Parish claimed the lives of two teens from Ville Platte.

State troopers say the teens died after a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 10 about a mile east of Oakdale around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the pickup truck driven by 17-year-old Kyle Landry was traveling east on LA 10 around a curve when the vehicle ran off the road.

The driver overcorrected, went across the centerline and sideswiped a car traveling west.

The pickup then traveled off the roadway and struck several trees and rolled over.



Landry and the sole passenger, 17-year-old Cade Guillory, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen Parish Coroner's Office.

Both were wearing their seat belts.



The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

