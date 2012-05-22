Tuesday Nightcast Headlines

Good Evening!

The controversial school voucher program is now a reality in Louisiana. Tonight, we'll explain how it will work.

And, some abortions in Louisiana could soon be outlawed.

Also, we'll look back the horrific Joplin, Missouri tornado that struck one year ago tonight.

In sports, a key figure in the Saints bounty scandal is speaking out.

Some areas saw some rough weather this evening, what about tomorrow? Wade has the answer.