Family asks for help to find missing Lafayette woman

The search is widening for a 22-year-old ULL student last seen early Saturday morning.

Mickey Shunick was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday when she left on her bicycle to go home.

Dedicated family and friends are working round the clock to try to bring Shunick home safely.

Shunick's friend Josh Coen said they are sending people to Texas, New Orleans, all around the border and basically outsourcing as much as they can.

"Our perimeter is wider than wherever she is, wherever the people who have her possibly are," Coen said.

A bank account is set up at MidSouth for donations to help replenish supplies for food and water for searchers to flyers being distributed.

The goal of the search is to make sure everyone everywhere will recognize Shunick if they see her in order to help bring her home.

Charley Shunick pleaded for everyone to be alert and help find her little sister.

"Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Shreveport, Lake Charles, everyone's been helping us out. They're starting to form search parties there maybe Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, all the states along the border of Mexico," Charley said. "If you know anyone in South Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California just let them know what's going on send flyers. We have money; we'll give you money if you need to print them out."

Lafayette Police spokesman Paul Mouton says anyone who finds anything possibly connected to her disappearance should call police right away.

"Back away, call police or call your law enforcement in your area and protect that area until police can get there because it would be a crime scene. There could be potential evidence in and around that particular item that they found that we can use to hopefully point the investigation in the right direction," Mouton said.

A candlelight vigil gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parc San Souci in Lafayette. Participants are urged to bring candles, flowers and purple ribbons.

Anyone with information about Mickey Shunick's disappearance should call a special tip line set up by Lafayette Police (337) 291-8633.

