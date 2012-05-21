Search continues for missing Lafayette woman

The search continues for a missing college student from ULL. Michaela "Mickey" Shunick turned 22 years old on Monday, May 21.

She went missing after leaving a friend's residence in the 100 block of Ryan Street in Lafayette about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Lafayette Police have established a "Tips Line" for citizens to call with information pertaining to Shunick's disappearance. Citizens with information are urged to call 337-291-8633. Police say detectives will monitor the phone for at least the next 24 hours.

The following is a Press Release from the Lafayette Police Department:

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department continue to search for clues which would assist them in locating Michaela "Mickey" Shunick.

Shunick went missing after leaving a friend's residence in the 100 block of Ryan Street at approximately 2:00 am on Saturday, May 19, 2012. She was wearing a pastel, multi-colored striped shirt, light wash skinny jeans and gray shoes.

Shunick departed the residence on a black Schwinn bicycle with gold handle bar grips and wearing a brown leather backpack purse. It is believed that she was going to her residence near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Congress Street.

Shunick is described as a white female, blonde hair, 5'1" and 115 pounds.

The Louisiana State Police and the FBI have offered their resources and assisting in the investigation.

Attached is a photo of Michaela Shunick and the bicycle she is believed to have been riding when she went missing.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about the case to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.