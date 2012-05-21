Fort Polk hosts Memorial Day ceremony - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fort Polk hosts Memorial Day ceremony

The following is a press release from Fort Polk:

FORT POLK, La. -- The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk hosts a

Memorial Day ceremony Thursday, May 24, at 9 a.m., at Warrior Memorial Park

in honor of the nation's fallen service members. Guest speaker is retired

Sergeant Major of the Army Bill Gates.

