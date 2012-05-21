Readiness advised during National Hurricane Preparedness Week

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles – Early forecasts anticipate this year's hurricane season, beginning June 1 and lasting through November 30, will be a less active season compared to last year. Hurricane forecast predictors predict ten named storms, with four hurricanes and two major hurricanes, meaning a Category 3 storm or higher.

They issued a 24% probability of at least one major hurricane making landfall in the Gulf Coast from the Florida panhandle to Brownsville, Texas. The average for the last century has been 30%.

Although this is good news for the Gulf Coast, Sheriff Mancuso reminds residents, "It only takes one storm to have a bad season. With our close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, it's important that we keep vigilant this hurricane season. Knowing your vulnerability and the proper actions to take can reduce the effects of a hurricane disaster."

"Preparation and planning are key elements in protecting lives and staying safe. So start now and avoid the rush at home supply stores, supermarkets, and other businesses that get crowded as hurricane watches and warnings are issued. Don't wait until the last minute."

The week of May 27 – June 2, 2012 has been declared Hurricane Preparedness Week by the National Hurricane Center. Sheriff Mancuso joins the National Hurricane Center in urging Louisiana residents to make hurricane emergency preparedness a priority this hurricane season.

"The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1 and continues through November 30. With the 2012 hurricane season upon us, the most important thing to do is to get you, your family, and your home ‘hurricane ready.' Start early. Start now."

Sheriff Mancuso says yet another reason to get ready now is because the 2012 Louisiana Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday takes place on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27. During these two days, shoppers can get ready for hurricane season by purchasing emergency supplies such as flashlights, radios, batteries, generators etc. free from the four-percent state sales tax.

For more information on the Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday visit:

http://www.revenue.louisiana.gov/sections/Publications/HurricanePrepSalesTaxHoliday.aspx

Prepare yourself and your family for any situation by assembling and maintaining a Disaster Supply Kit. Your Disaster Supply Kit should include:

Can Opener

Three Day Supply of Non-Perishable Food

Bedding or Sleeping Bags

Fire Extinguisher (small canister ABC type)

Bleach (no lemon or other additives)

Mosquito Repellent

First Aid Kit

Water (One gallon per person per day)

Eating Utensils

Tarp, Rope, and Duct Tape

Toiletries

Toilet Paper

Battery-Operated Radio

Flashlights

Extra Batteries

Extra Keys

Sunglasses

Include at least one complete change of clothing and footwear per person

Special Items--Remember family members with special needs such as infants, elderly and disabled persons, and pets.

For Baby —Formula, diapers, wipes bottles, powdered milk and medications.

For Adults —Heart and high blood pressure medication, Insulin, prescription drugs, denture needs, contact lenses and supplies and extra eye glasses.

For Pets—ID tag, photo of pet for identification purposes, weeks supply of food, medications, veterinarian's phone number. Do not leave your pet behind. Transport pets in secure pet carriers and keep pets on leashes. Most emergency shelters do not admit pets. Check with hotels in safe locations and ask if you can bring your pet. Call family, friends and boarding kennels in a safe location to arrange care if you and your pet cannot stay together.

Entertainment —Books for adult readers and for children, board games and/or other games that do not require batteries or electricity.

Keep these records in a waterproof, portable container:

Inventory of valuable household goods and important telephone numbers

Family records (birth, marriage, death certificates)

Important Papers including Insurance, Account Numbers, Money, Checks or Credit Cards

Name, Address and Telephone Number of your selected Out-of-Area Contact Person

Finally, Sheriff Mancuso said, "Time is on your side right now. Take advantage of it. Get ‘hurricane ready.' Call the Sheriff's Office if you need further information. We're here to help you. Don't get caught unprepared in the rush of a hurricane warning. Act now; you'll be glad you did."