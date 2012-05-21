Reward offered in Beauregard copper theft - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Reward offered in Beauregard copper theft

 Beauregard Crime Stoppers and Beauregard Electric are offering up to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of person(s) responsible for the theft of 12 rolls of copper wire.

The wire was taken from a storage yard at Beauregard Electric in DeRidder sometime Sunday, evening, 13 May and Monday morning, 14 May. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 1.800.273.1374 or 337.462.8918. All calls are confidential.   

