Man charged with not having sex offender ID card

A Lake Charles man was charged with not having a sex offender ID card and failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the LCPD's Sex Offender Division, Terrance Washington, 42, revealed in a interview with authorities that he provided false information about his possession of a sex offender ID card, which by law you must possess at all times.

Washington was previously convicted in 1990 for forcible rape of a 28-year-old Lake Charles woman.

His bond was set at $30,000.

