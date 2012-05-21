Woman accused of failing to register as a sex offender - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Woman accused of failing to register as a sex offender

(Source: LCPD) (Source: LCPD)

A Lake Charles woman was charged with second offense failure to register as a sex offender and violation of her sex offender card on May 16. 

Alonzo was previously convicted of three counts of crimes against nature which carries a mandatory 15 year registration with LCPD.

Alonzo's bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Clayton Davis.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly