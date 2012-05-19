McNeese University 2012 graduation ceremony

McNeese State University graduated the second largest class in university history.

Inside the Burton Coliseum Saturday, families, friends and more than 700 graduates prepared for the 2012 Spring commencement ceremonies of McNeese State University.

This semester, McNeese will grant 607 Bachelors, 145 Masters and 40 Associates degrees.

Together, the class of 2012 represents 35 parishes, 21 states and 19 countries- the second largest graduating class in McNeese History.



President Dr. Phillip C. Williams will address the graduating class in the ceremony scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

