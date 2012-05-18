Rayne man accused of attempted burglary

The Rayne Police Department arrested a man on Thursday, May 17 after responding to a burglary in progress of a private resident.

Kenny Menard, 40, of Rayne was found attempting to enter a private residence without permission or legal authority.

Menard was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail and charged with attempted burglary, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery on a peace officer and criminal damage to property.

His bond has not been released.

