Endangered Kisatchie woodpeckers, 'banding' together

During a time where environmental issues like global warming and natural land preservation are important, one species of endangered woodpeckers in the Kisatchie National Forest are banding together, literally and figuratively.

Each year, in part with standard management procedures, the Calcasieu District of the US Forest Service bands newborn red cockaded woodpeckers as a way to monitor growth, sex and movement.

While the banding process doesn't directly help the endangerment of the birds, US Forest Service Ranger, Johnny Fryar, believes that through positive human and environmental behavior, the woodpeckers may be removed from the endangered list in about 30 years.

