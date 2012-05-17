4 suspected of theft of wire in Vernon Parish

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of Richard Bailey, 28, Whitney Lemoine, 23, Landon Self, 25, and Calvin Jackson II, 34, all of Rosepine.

The arrests are a result of numerous complaints received by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office from local Electric Companies regarding the theft of Electrical Utility Wire.

The reports were filed over a period of time by the Electric Companies who indicated that an unknown person or persons had removed wire from numerous locations in the Rosepine, Cottonwood, and Savage Forks area.

On May 15, 2012 Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office Detectives were contacted by Investigators from the DeRidder Police Department regarding information obtained by them regarding the incidents.

DeRidder Investigators were able to provide information to VPSO Detectives which identified Richard Bailey as the suspect in the thefts of wire which had taken place in Vernon Parish.

Through further investigation it was learned that Richard Bailey, Whitney Lemoine, Landon Self, and Calvin Jackson had involvement in the thefts.

The estimated loss to Beauregard Electric is approximately $ 18,900.00.

Richard Bailey was initially arrested on May 15, 2012 and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of Theft over $ 1500.00.

On May 16, 2012 additional arrests were made relating to the thefts and Richard Bailey was charged additionally with 7 counts of Theft of Utility Property and one count of Criminal Conspiracy with a total bond set at $ 50,000.00.

Whitney Lemoine was arrested and charged with 8 counts of Principal to the Theft of Utility Property and one count of Criminal Conspiracy with a bond set at $ 45,000.00.

Landon Self was arrested and charged with one count of Theft of Utility Property and one count of Criminal Conspiracy with a bond set at $ 10,000.00.

Richard Bailey also has a hold for the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole.

On May 17, 2012 Calvin Jackson II was arrested and charged with one count of Principal to the Theft of Utility with a bond set at $ 5000.00.

Landon Self, Whitney Lemoine, and Calvin Jackson posted bond and were released from jail. Richard Bailey remains in the Vernon Parish Jail at the time of this release.

Sheriff Craft would like to remind the public to immediately report to law enforcement any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Sheriff Craft would like to express his appreciation to the DeRidder Police Department for their assistance in this matter.