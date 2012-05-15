Lake Charles Messiah Chorus presents Hallelujah

The following is a Press Release from The Messiah Chorus:

Come and join in the seasonal tradition of the Lake Charles Messiah Chorus on December 2, 2012 at 3 p.m.

"Oh, Thou That Tellest Good Tidings" the Messiah performance will continue for our area "And The Glory…the Glory of the Lord."

Due to circumstances, "Like Sheep…Gone Astray," the performance could not be produced last year. But, "Their Sound Has Gone Out" and it will continue this year.

For more information about participating in the chorus or by helping the tradition continue by pledging donations, please call:

Patricia C. Bulber 477-0662, Barbara Belew 477-4545 or Poddy Champeaux 439-1188

You can also visit our FACEBOOK page for more information.

Share your favorite MESSIAH CHORUS story with us on our FACEBOOK GROUP page.

To view the history of the Messiah Performance [CLICK HERE].

To view the event poster [CLICK HERE].