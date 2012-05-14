Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good Evening!

State health care and higher education would get hammered by proposed cuts to the state budget. Tonight, the latest on the effort to bridge the funding gap without cutting deeper into higher ed. and health care.

Local veterans talk about the new health care option they will soon have in the lake area.

The showdown is set. Congressman Jeff Landry officially challenges Congressman Charles Boustany for the redrawn district 3 that will include southwest Louisiana.

A family talks about the struggle a woman faces with a rare flesh eating disease.