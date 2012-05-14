Lafayette doctor offers relief from severe allergy and sinus conditions

The following is a Press
Release from the Acadian
Ear, Nose, Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center:
Allergies are a year-round concern for most Louisiana
residents, both young and old. Spring or
Fall—almost any time spent outdoors enjoying gardening, crawfish boils,
fishing, sports or any other family activity we so enjoy, can present
challenges when dealing with seasonal allergies. Persistent, untreated
allergies can lead to recurring sinus infections that may even require surgery
for more permanent relief.
Bradley J.
Chastant, MD, FACS, located in Lafayette, is now advancing the technology
within his practice with the use of new, medicated stents -
offering relief to patients who suffer from chronic sinusitis and allergies.
Dr. Chastant has been using non-medicated sinus stents successfully for over 10
years. He was the first in the State to perform this new medicated stent
procedure on Tuesday, February 28, 2012 at Lafayette General Surgical Hospital.
PROPELTM is
a dissolvable implant for chronic sinusitis patients undergoing sinus surgery.
It is the first of a new category of products offering localized, controlled
drug delivery directly to the sinus tissue. It has been clinically proven to prevent obstruction of the
frontal and ethmoid sinus following surgery. The result is improved post-operative
outcomes, reducing the need for additional surgical procedures.
Dr. Chastant,
a board-certified otolaryngologist at the Acadian Ear, Nose, Throat &
Facial Plastic Surgery Center, is a pioneer in the research and development of
innovative frontal sinus stents. Dr. Chastant is the only doctor in the region
using medicated frontal sinus stents to aid in the prevention of reoccurring
blockage following surgery and significantly changing the health of his
patients suffering with sinusitis.
Dr. Chastant
and his ENT practice associates, Jeffrey Joseph, MD, FACS and Jennifer Daigle
Hanby, MD, are on the cutting edge of allergy related diagnosis and treatment.
The introduction of this new medicated stent with advanced
corticosteroid anti-inflammatory properties will provide additional benefits to
those suffering with long time allergy issues.
Using advanced, in-house 3-D CT scans,
Dr. Chastant is able to assess the extent of the blockage before surgery.
"We have found that
long term frontal sinus stenting after functional endoscopic sinus surgery may
prevent restenosis and subsequent outflow statis at the nasofrontal duct and
therefore improve patient outcomes in those suffering from moderate to severe
frontal and ethmoid sinus disease. In
particular, long term stenting may reduce the rate of recurrent sinusitis and
reduce the need for antibiotic therapy in those who have suffered from chronic
sinusitis."
One of the many success stories of his
frontal stent procedures is a patient who suffered with childhood asthma and
allergies and had extensive treatments and surgeries throughout his life but
never walked away with more than a short-term solution. Now entering his 11th
year with the stent, he requires only bi-annual maintenance checkups with Dr.
Chastant, and he is sinusitis and asthma free.
"The
difference between my life before and after the stent is remarkable. I have the
quality of life that I have always wanted but never experienced because of my
illnesses and have Dr. Chastant and this stent to thank for this."
The doctors and specialists at Acadian
ENT continue to monitor the progress of their patients and document the
long-term benefits of frontal sinus
stents as a viable remedy for sinusitis. "Our patients continue to show
long-term statistical improvement without recurrence of disease or closure of
sinus openings. Frontal stents have also proven extremely beneficial in
patients with fungal sinusitis," stated Chastant.
"The
administration of these new medicated stents is going to be a new frontier in
frontal sinus surgeries and the way our patients live a healthier life after
the procedure. We're giving them their lives back."
Dr. Chastant is a native of Lafayette and has been
practicing medicine since 1988. He
currently serves as Clinical Professor overseeing the Otolaryngology Residency
Program at UMC Lafayette. He is on the Lafayette General Medical Center Board
of Trustees and the Executive Board of Lafayette General Surgical Hospital. Drs
Chastant, Joseph and Hanby are all board certified by the American Board of
Otolaryngology in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.