Lafayette doctor offers relief from severe allergy and sinus conditions

The following is a Press Release from the Acadian Ear, Nose, Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center:

Allergies are a year-round concern for most Louisiana residents, both young and old. Spring or Fall—almost any time spent outdoors enjoying gardening, crawfish boils, fishing, sports or any other family activity we so enjoy, can present challenges when dealing with seasonal allergies. Persistent, untreated allergies can lead to recurring sinus infections that may even require surgery for more permanent relief.

Bradley J. Chastant, MD, FACS, located in Lafayette, is now advancing the technology within his practice with the use of new, medicated stents - offering relief to patients who suffer from chronic sinusitis and allergies. Dr. Chastant has been using non-medicated sinus stents successfully for over 10 years. He was the first in the State to perform this new medicated stent procedure on Tuesday, February 28, 2012 at Lafayette General Surgical Hospital.

PROPELTM is a dissolvable implant for chronic sinusitis patients undergoing sinus surgery. It is the first of a new category of products offering localized, controlled drug delivery directly to the sinus tissue. It has been clinically proven to prevent obstruction of the frontal and ethmoid sinus following surgery. The result is improved post-operative outcomes, reducing the need for additional surgical procedures.

Dr. Chastant, a board-certified otolaryngologist at the Acadian Ear, Nose, Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center, is a pioneer in the research and development of innovative frontal sinus stents. Dr. Chastant is the only doctor in the region using medicated frontal sinus stents to aid in the prevention of reoccurring blockage following surgery and significantly changing the health of his patients suffering with sinusitis.

Dr. Chastant and his ENT practice associates, Jeffrey Joseph, MD, FACS and Jennifer Daigle Hanby, MD, are on the cutting edge of allergy related diagnosis and treatment. The introduction of this new medicated stent with advanced corticosteroid anti-inflammatory properties will provide additional benefits to those suffering with long time allergy issues.

Using advanced, in-house 3-D CT scans, Dr. Chastant is able to assess the extent of the blockage before surgery.

"We have found that long term frontal sinus stenting after functional endoscopic sinus surgery may prevent restenosis and subsequent outflow statis at the nasofrontal duct and therefore improve patient outcomes in those suffering from moderate to severe frontal and ethmoid sinus disease. In particular, long term stenting may reduce the rate of recurrent sinusitis and reduce the need for antibiotic therapy in those who have suffered from chronic sinusitis."

One of the many success stories of his frontal stent procedures is a patient who suffered with childhood asthma and allergies and had extensive treatments and surgeries throughout his life but never walked away with more than a short-term solution. Now entering his 11th year with the stent, he requires only bi-annual maintenance checkups with Dr. Chastant, and he is sinusitis and asthma free.

"The difference between my life before and after the stent is remarkable. I have the quality of life that I have always wanted but never experienced because of my illnesses and have Dr. Chastant and this stent to thank for this."

The doctors and specialists at Acadian ENT continue to monitor the progress of their patients and document the long-term benefits of frontal sinus stents as a viable remedy for sinusitis. "Our patients continue to show long-term statistical improvement without recurrence of disease or closure of sinus openings. Frontal stents have also proven extremely beneficial in patients with fungal sinusitis," stated Chastant.

"The administration of these new medicated stents is going to be a new frontier in frontal sinus surgeries and the way our patients live a healthier life after the procedure. We're giving them their lives back."

Dr. Chastant is a native of Lafayette and has been practicing medicine since 1988. He currently serves as Clinical Professor overseeing the Otolaryngology Residency Program at UMC Lafayette. He is on the Lafayette General Medical Center Board of Trustees and the Executive Board of Lafayette General Surgical Hospital. Drs Chastant, Joseph and Hanby are all board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.