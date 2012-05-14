Crowley summer workshops - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crowley summer workshops

The following is a press release from the City of Crowley: 

June 4th-8th:    "Arts and Crafts" 10 am-12 pm:  $65 (assorted media)

                        "Sculptors" 1 pm- 3pm: $65

                          Instructor, Patty Aromatize:

                          All classes ages 9 & up with a min. of 5 students and max of 10:

 

June 11th-15th:  "Adventures in Art", 1 pm-3 pm, $50

    Instructor, Robert Baxter:

    Ages 9 & up (new adventure and project each day)

 

June 18th-22nd:   "Arts and Crafts", 10 am-12 pm: $65 (assorted media)

                             "Recycled Materials", 1 pm- 3pm: $65 (all projects made of recycled materials)

                              Instructor, Patty Aromatize:

                              All classes ages 9 & up with a min. of 5 students and max of 10:

           

June 25th-29th:   "Acting Classes", 10 am-12 pm: $50 (Characterization, Projection, and Blocking)

                              Instructors, Machelle Booty and Robert Baxter

                              Ages 9 and up with a min. of 5 students and max of 10

 

                              "Drawing and Painting", 1pm-3pm: $50 (Graphing and Acrylics)

                             Instructor Robert Baxter: Ages 9 and up

 

 

July 2nd-6th:         "Art with Gourds", 12:30 pm-3 pm: $50

                              Instructor Christa Sammartino

                           Ages 9 and up (No class Wed. July 4th)

 

July 9th-13th:      "Arts and Crafts", 10 am-12 pm: $65 (Assorted media)

                          Instructor, Susan Brammer-Istre

                          Ages 5 and up

 

July 16th-20th:    "Acting Classes", 10 am-12 pm: $50 (Characterization, Projection, and Blocking)

                             Instructors, Machelle Booty and Robert Baxter

                             Ages 9 and up with a min. of 5 students and max of 10

 

                              "Adventures in Art", 1 pm-3 pm: $50 (New adventure and project each day)

                             Instructor Robert Baxter:

   Ages 9 and up

 

July 23rd-27th:    "Arts and Crafts", 10 am-12 pm: $65 (Assorted media)

                          Instructor, Susan Brammer-Istre

                          Ages 5 and up

