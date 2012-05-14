Crowley summer workshops

The following is a press release from the City of Crowley:



June 4th-8th: "Arts and Crafts" 10 am-12 pm: $65 (assorted media)

"Sculptors" 1 pm- 3pm: $65

Instructor, Patty Aromatize:

All classes ages 9 & up with a min. of 5 students and max of 10:

June 11th-15th: "Adventures in Art", 1 pm-3 pm, $50

Instructor, Robert Baxter:

Ages 9 & up (new adventure and project each day)

June 18th-22nd: "Arts and Crafts", 10 am-12 pm: $65 (assorted media)

"Recycled Materials", 1 pm- 3pm: $65 (all projects made of recycled materials)

Instructor, Patty Aromatize:

All classes ages 9 & up with a min. of 5 students and max of 10:

June 25th-29th: "Acting Classes", 10 am-12 pm: $50 (Characterization, Projection, and Blocking)

Instructors, Machelle Booty and Robert Baxter

Ages 9 and up with a min. of 5 students and max of 10

"Drawing and Painting", 1pm-3pm: $50 (Graphing and Acrylics)

Instructor Robert Baxter: Ages 9 and up

July 2nd-6th: "Art with Gourds", 12:30 pm-3 pm: $50

Instructor Christa Sammartino

Ages 9 and up (No class Wed. July 4th)

July 9th-13th: "Arts and Crafts", 10 am-12 pm: $65 (Assorted media)

Instructor, Susan Brammer-Istre

Ages 5 and up

July 16th-20th: "Acting Classes", 10 am-12 pm: $50 (Characterization, Projection, and Blocking)

Instructors, Machelle Booty and Robert Baxter

Ages 9 and up with a min. of 5 students and max of 10

"Adventures in Art", 1 pm-3 pm: $50 (New adventure and project each day)

Instructor Robert Baxter:

Ages 9 and up

July 23rd-27th: "Arts and Crafts", 10 am-12 pm: $65 (Assorted media)

Instructor, Susan Brammer-Istre

Ages 5 and up