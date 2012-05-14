Mayor's Committee making plans for memorial fundraiser

The following is a press release from the City of Lake Charles:



Plans are currently underway by the Mayor's Committee for the First Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet Memorial for a fundraiser and banquet event to be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Buccaneer Room, 900 Lakeshore Dr., on June 23. The First Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet Memorial Fundraiser & Banquet will help raise funds in support of a project to erect a statue of First Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet for Veterans Memorial Park. Fournet, a native of Lake Charles, was awarded the Medal of Honor, posthumously in April of 1970, for his selfless act of sacrifice in May of 1968 during the Vietnam War.

Said: Mayor Randy Roach, co-chair, Mayor's Committee for the First Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet Memorial:

"This project is important for our community and all its veterans who have served our country. Their contributions of military service should always be remembered and the First Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet Memorial will pay tribute to both his service and sacrifice and the collective sacrifices of all our veterans who have honorably served our country."

Said Col. James A. Jackson, U. S. Army (Ret.), Mayor's Committee for the First Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet Memorial:

"The First Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet Memorial Fundraiser & Banquet on June 23 is one of two venues for raising funds for the project. The event will include a silent auction, dinner, and guest speaker, Bill Fournet, the son of Medal of Honor recipient Douglas B. Fournet. Doors will open at 6 p.m., the dinner will be at 7 p.m. and Bill Fournet will speak at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. Tickets are being handled by the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, located at 120 W. Pujo St., Lake Charles; phone (337) - 491-6688. Individuals or organizations purchasing tickets and wishing to donate all or some of their tickets to veterans so they will be able to attend should contact Lisa Verrette at the Community Foundation. We are looking forward to a good crowd to support the event and hear Bill Fournet speak."

Said Bob Dewey, fundraising committee chair, Mayor's Committee for the First Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet Memorial:

"Another venue for raising funds for the project is through direct contributions to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana. For donations of $500 or more, the donor will be listed on a commemorative plaque at Veterans Memorial Park and will be given tickets to the June 23 Fundraiser & Banquet. Major donations of $5,000 – plus include a special presentation announcement opportunity.

"Our fundraising goal is to raise $200,000 for the statue and a support entrance structure. Additional funding received beyond the goal amount will provide for future renovations to the park."

The City of Lake Charles has a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana. All contributions to help pay for the cost of the project can be mailed to: Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, P.O. Box 3125, Lake Charles, LA 70602; or by hand delivery to the Foundation at 120 W. Pujo St., Suite 120, Lake Charles. Donations can also be received online through the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, a non-profit organization, at www.foundationswla.org. Checks should be made to: Community Foundation, with "First Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet Memorial" in the subject line. All donations are tax deductible.

More information about the project can be found at the City of Lake Charles website www.cityoflakecharles.com. At the homepage go to Hot Topics and click on the link "Doug Fournet Memorial." Also, contact Jim Jackson at 309-9604; or Scott Raymond, City of Lake Charles, 491-9176.

The City of Lake Charles fully complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Complaint Form, see the City of Lake Charles website- www.cityoflakecharles.com or call the Mayor's Action Line at (337) 491-1346, or contact the appropriate Department Head, or call the Title VI coordinator at (337) 491-1440.