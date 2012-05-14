Calcasieu Parish Library offers summer reading programs for all ages

The Calcasieu Parish Public Library will offer Summer Reading Programs for all ages in June and July. Registration for the reading programs will begin on May 29 at 11 host library locations.

The annual SRP Kick-off Celebration will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Prien Lake Park Harbor's Edge Pavilion. This celebration will feature a magic show by Geebo the Clown, cookie decorating, dress-up booth, temporary tattoos, face painting, bookmark creations, balloon art, and more. The Friends of the Library will sell SRP T-shirts for $7.00 and book bags for $2.00 at the Kick-off.

Children of all ages will explore the night this summer as the library presents "Dream Big—READ!" during their summer reading program. There will be weekly programs featuring crafts and fun for all ages, in addition to reading challenges.

Young adults in grades 6-12 are encouraged to participate in "Own the Night," the teen summer library program. Teens are invited to come to the library and read for prizes as well as to take part in special events offered throughout the summer.

"Between the Covers" is this summer's theme for adults. Adults may read 5 books and post a short review of them to complete the program. Many programs will be offered for adults at participating library locations.

Special guest programs in public libraries include George Mullican's Magic Show, June 12-16 & July 9; The Kinders' "I Like Being a Kid" show, June 18-22; New Orleans crooner Phillip Melancon, July 9; and comedy team Riley Roam & Kenny Mikey's "Page Turner: World Famous Storyologist", a cross between Indiana Jones and Mary Poppins, July 16-20. The Tale Weavers, a group of teens who bring to life favorite children's stories and verse, will have 2 programs July 5 at Central Library. Check the library website and your neighborhood library branch for locations and times.

All programs are free of charge and will run concurrently, so get your whole family involved! Each participant will be given a log book to record what they are reading. Those completing their reading by July 13 will receive a yard sign declaring "A Library Champion Lives Here!"

For more information, call the library at 337-721-7116 or visit our website, www.calcasieulibrary.org .

