Voter Registration and Education Week in SWLA

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters:



Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters, Angie Quienalty announced the annual Voter Registration/Education Week will be conducted May 14th – 18th, 2012. The Registrar of Voters Office will be conducting registration drives at the following locations:

Daily at Registrar of Voters Office 8:00 am – 4:30 p.m.

1000 Ryan St. #7, Lake Charles, LA

Monday May 14:

Iowa Branch Library 9:00 – 11:00

Allen P. August Center 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

2001 Moeling St., Lake Charles

Tuesday, May 15

Moss Bluff Branch Library 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16

DeQuincy Branch Library 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Vinton Branch Library 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Quienalty will also be providing information to televisions, radios and newspapers promoting the Voter Registration/Education Week. This effort will be to inform the voting public on matters ranging from "How to register to vote in person, by mail or by Internet" to "How and when Early Voting is conducted." The discussions will include matters like the statutory deadlines established for the last day to register or change your voter registration for each election, general registration information, early voting and voting at the polls on election day as well as voting by individuals with disabilities.



In addition to the week's activities, citizens can always register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; the Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail.

Make sure your registration is current! Have you changed your address or your name? Have you declared a party affiliation?

If you have a question please contact the Registrar of Voters Office at 721-4000 or 437-3572.