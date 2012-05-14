CPSO to conduct seatbelt checkpoint

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles – On Saturday, May 19, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be conducting a seat belt checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish.

"Studies and statistics make it clear that buckling up is very important for your safety," says Sheriff Mancuso. "According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts save over 13,000 lives every year."

"Under Louisiana law, drivers and passengers in a moving vehicle are required to wear their seat belts, greatly improving the chances of surviving a crash and reducing severity of injuries that may occur," says Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

These checkpoints are funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

