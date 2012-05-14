Cameron Parish annual Hurricane Awareness Meeting scheduled Jun - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cameron Parish annual Hurricane Awareness Meeting scheduled Jun 12th

The following is a news release from Cameron Parish: 

Cameron Parish Annual Hurricane Awareness Meeting Tuesday, JUNE 12, 2012 It will be held at Creole Multi-Purpose Building at 6pm.

Guest speaker will be Roger Erickson with the Lake Charles National Weather Service.

A meal will be provided..

A reminder will be sent out at a later date.

Please call our office if you have any questions or concerns.

