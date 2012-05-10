Ledet lands in top 3, homecoming set for Saturday

The 20-year-old Westlake native earned a top 3 slot on ‘American Idol' and a ticket to perform in SWLA.

On Wednesday Joshua Ledet earned a standing ovation after he sung It's a Man's World by James Brown and You Raise Me Up by Josh Groban.

Judge Randy Jackson, a fellow Louisiana native, called Ledet, "one of the best singers ever on this show."

Judge Jennifer Lopez took the compliment further, telling Ledet, "I think you're one of the best singers I've seen in 50 years."

Contestant Hollie Cavanagh was tossed off the show's top four.



Ledet will bring it back to SWLA on Saturday, May 12 for the homecoming parade at noon.

Tickets to the pep rally and concert will be distributed beginning at 8 p.m. tonight at the Westlake Managage Center Gym and the McNeese Field House Ticket Office (just north of Cowboy Football Stadium).

7,900 tickets will be available and will be evenly distributed at both locations. All tickets will be general admission, and will be distributed free of charge. There is a maximum allotment of two tickets per adult.

Distribution sites will remain open until all tickets are dispersed. The tickets are to ensure that all patrons visiting the venue on the day of the event can enter and exit the building in a safe and orderly manner.

The pep rally event will take place at the Burton Coliseum, located at 7001 Gulf Highway in Lake Charles at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. People who obtain tickets to the event are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, as traffic is expected. The event at Burton Coliseum will be a non-alcoholic event. Brandon Ledet and Terrance Simien will open for Josh at the Concert.

To view the parade route [CLICK HERE]

The parade lineup is as follows:

1. Police Escort

2. Westlake High School Marching Band

3. Westlake Flag Corp & Westlake Cheerleaders

4. Westlake Mayor

5. CVB Float

7. LTCC Float

8. De La Famille Float

9. Police Detail

10. Ford Mustang Convertible with Josh Ledet

11. Police Detail

12. LTCC Float

13. Lunatiques Float

14. Buccaneers Float

15. Westlake Fire Department (No Sirens)





