Wednesday Nightcast Headlines

Good Evening!

Joshua Ledet-mania is building. The Westlake singer again wowed the judges on American Idol tonight. Now America will decide if he gets in the top three and has a homecoming concert this weekend in Lake Charles.

Amazing video, a man tries to jump off a high river bridge. You'll see how police officers saved the man's life.

22-month-old Landon McKee is living with Cystic Fibrosis. And when he was diagnosed, his parents were shocked to learn of this disease they knew nothing about. Tonight you'll hear their emotional story.