Man accused of ex-wife’s murder in custody

A man accused of second-degree murder is in custody after his ex-wife's body was found alongside the interstate in St. Tammany Parish.

Calvin Jefferson, 41, is in custody at the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

St. Tammany deputies found the body of Nicole Jefferson, 31, who was missing for a week behind a tree along I-12 on May 6.

Nicole's mother, Connie Schilling said she heard nothing about her daughter's whereabouts until the body was found.

"I'm sitting here going, have they heard anything from anyone? But nobody's heard nothing," Schilling said.

