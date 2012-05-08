Sulphur Police issue citations in Sulphur brawl

Sulphur Police issued three citations and charged one adult in connection with a fight between two juvenile girls several weeks ago.

Witnesses captured the brawl with cameras and posted pictures and videos online.

Sulphur police issued citations to both juveniles involved in the fight for disturbing the peace.

A mother of one girl, 36-year-old Mendy Benoit was cited and charged for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Police say after investigating the fight, Benoit's voice could be heard in the videos encouraging her daughter to "keep fighting until she has had enough."

If you have any information concerning these crimes or any other criminal acts, please call 337-527-4550, or Crime Stoppers 337-439-2222. You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.