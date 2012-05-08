I-10 reopened between Iowa and Crowley, 1 seriously injured

State Police say I-10 westbound and eastbound have been reopened. Crews had to transfer Benzene, a flammable and toxic liquid from an overturn tanker to another vessel.

The driver of the tanker truck was seriously injured after the truck overturned on I-10 east of Jennings.

The one-vehicle accident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound milepost 65.

Troopers say the 18-wheeler tanker driven by Hector Martinez, 28, of Channelview, TX was traveling on I-10 east of Jennings. The tanker entered the median and overturned. Troopers believe Martinez fell asleep at the wheel.

Troopers say Martinez was not wearing a seatbelt. He was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation and a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Martinez.

Martinez was charged with careless operation and failure to wear a seatbelt.





Detours:

Eastbound I-10 traffic is being diverted onto US 165 north (east of Iowa) to US 190 east (Kinder) to LA 13 south (Eunice) to I-10 east (Crowley).



Westbound I-10 traffic is being diverted onto LA 13 north (Crowley) to US 190 west (Eunice) to US 165 south (Kinder) to I-10 west (east of Iowa).

