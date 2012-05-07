Governor Jindal Signs Education Reform Law

The following is a Press Release from the Office of the Governor:

Governor Bobby Jindal signed into law Monday a bill to empower parents with more choices to help ensure that no child is trapped in a failing school. HB 969 by Representative Kirk Talbot authorizes a dollar for dollar rebate for donations made to designated nonprofit "school tuition organizations" that grant scholarships to low income students to attend nonpublic schools.

Governor Jindal said, "Every child deserves the opportunity to get a great education. Regardless of a child's last name, zip code, race, gender, or the amount of money their parents make, no child should be trapped in a failing school. Already this year, we've signed legislation to give parents more choices by expanding access to scholarships statewide and allowing dollars to follow the child to dual-enrollment, virtual, and other educational options; today we give parents yet another option to give their kids the education they deserve.

"The bottom line is that our children must receive an education that prepares them for success in life, whether that means a child attends a traditional school, charter school, private school, online school, or is home schooled. Unfortunately, too many parents today are limited from truly having meaningful choices. That's unacceptable. Parents know better than any bureaucrat in Washington D.C. or Baton Rouge how best to meet their child's needs and today we have empowered parents with another option to help their children receive a great education."

