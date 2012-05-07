LaGrange finishes 3rd in NBC’s ‘Smash’ - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LaGrange finishes 3rd in NBC’s ‘Smash’

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

LaGrange High School finished third place in NBC's hit show Smash with over 12,000 votes.

Two Broadway specialists will come from New York to help the school with a musical theater class complete with a production.

Next fall, LaGrange High School will combine its current drama and choir classes.

