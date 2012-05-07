Lake Charles man accused of attempted murder

A man has been accused for stabbing a man multiple times in the rib cage.

According to Lake Charles Police, on April 19 around 9 p.m. officers were called out to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in reference to a male victim that was admitted to the emergency room for multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said during the investigation, the victim revealed that he was in an altercation with Anthony Releford Jr., 28, of Lake Charles. During the altercation, Releford allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the rib cage, one under the armpit and one in the hand.

Releford was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder on a warrant signed by Judge Mike Canaday.

He is being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $400,000 bond.

