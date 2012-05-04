Friday Nightcast Headlines

Good Evening!

Contraband Days is now in full swing as great weather greets the first full weekend of the festival. After last year's complaints, organizers promised changes, tonight we'll look at those changes.

A Desoto Parish dad kills his two young sons, then kills himself. New details surrounding the tragedy are now emerging.

Six bundles of joy! A woman from Lake Charles just gave birth to sextuplets.

In sports, high school track and field plus McNeese and LSU baseball.

The weekend is off to a great start weather-wise, but what about the rest of the weekend? Wade has the answer.