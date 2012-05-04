Lake Charles man accused of sexual battery and molestation - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man accused of sexual battery and molestation

LAKE CHARLES, LA

A Lake Charles man was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office received a complaint regarding David B. Tarver, 70, having inappropriate sexual contact with a girl who was 11-years-old at the time between 2008 and 2011. 

Tarver was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center and charged with 5 counts of sexual battery; one count of molestation of a juvenile; and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Tarver's bond was set at $800,000.

