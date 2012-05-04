Postal problems bring Sen. Landrieu to Moss Bluff

As the U.S. House considers its version of the 21st Century Postal Act, Senator Mary Landrieu stopped by one of the facilities targeted for closure.

Around 3 dozen people listened Friday afternoon as Landrieu addressed concerns over smaller postal facilities that are in danger of closing. Landrieu stopped by the Moss Bluff Post Office, which serves an estimated 18,000 customers.

Last week, the Senate passed a bill intended to overhaul the U.S. Postal Service in hopes of making it financially viable again. Landrieu offered one of several amendments to the bill, which mandates certain requirements are met before targeted facilities can close.



