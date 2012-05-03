Thursday's Nightcast Headlines

Good Evening!

Here are the stories we have coming up on 7 News Nightcast.

Louisiana Superintendent of Education John White talked to 7 News about his plans to improve Louisiana education.

Inside the mind of evil. Newly released documents reveal what Osama Bin Laden was thinking in the days before his death.

Every body has a story. Investigators at the Calcasieu Coroner's Office try to identity the growing number of unclaimed bodies. You'll see how on a special report.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton says there could be some fog to go along with his warm and muggy forecast, and he has preview of the weekend.

In sports, new developments in the Saints bounty scandal. And it comes from one of the players suspended.

Have a good evening.