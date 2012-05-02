Man suspected of burglary and theft in Lake Charles business

A man was arrested for suspected burglary and theft over $500, illegal possession of stolen things and criminal trespassing in a mobile home business.

According to CPSO, On May 1, around 6 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Broad Street in reference to a burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived, they observed a man, later identified as Mitchell R. Colton, 47, of Lake Charles, fleeing the property of the business on a bike with a large curio cabinet.

The investigation revealed Colton broke into a new mobile home at the business and stole the cabinet.

Colton was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary, theft over $500, illegal possession of stolen things and criminal trespass.

The stolen cabinet was recovered and returned to the owner.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $40,000.

