Crowley Police looking for suspect in vehicle burglaries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crowley Police looking for suspect in vehicle burglaries

Crowley Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in vehicle burglaries within the city.

The suspect appears to be a small built black male with a thin beard. 

If anyone has any information regarding this, please call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-8477 or Crowley Police at 783-1234.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly