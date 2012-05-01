1 seriously injured in vehicle crash on Hwy 14

The following is a Press Release from the Lake Charles Police Department:

Lake Charles Police Department Sgt. J. Benoit was called out in reference to a crash at La. Highway 14 and Power Center Pkwy at approximately 6:10 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the crash was a single vehicle crash. The vehicle (1995 Geo Tracker) driven by Amber Foglesong, was traveling north on LA Highway 14. The vehicle left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason then crossed the eastbound lanes of Power Center Pkwy, impacting the curb of the median and also a metal light pole.

After this impact the vehicle began to rotate counter clockwise and went across the westbound lanes of Power Center. The vehicle continued north and left the roadway again and impacted a power pole on the North East quadrant of the intersection where it came to rest.

The driver, Amber Foglesong was transported to LC Memorial Hospital. She is being transferred to Lafayette General due to the severity of her injuries.