Armed robbery in Lake Charles under investigation

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that happened on the 4000 block of Fifth Ave.

According to LCPD, Matthew Leblanc said he was approached by a armed unknown male on Fifth Ave. who forced his way into his vehicle and took his money and clothing on April 21. Leblanc then chased the man which led into an altercation. The man held Leblanc at gunpoint and ordered him to leave the area.

Detectives later learned that Leblanc lied about the circumstances surrounding the robbery and was actually performing a drug transaction at the residence.

Leblanc was arrested on April 27 for filing a false public record and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $2,500 bond.

Detectives are searching for a black male with short gray hair, 5'5" to 5'6" around 160 pounds with a medium frame wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, yellow diamond earrings in both ears, silver cross necklace and possibly a gold grill.

A second suspect, Derrick Wither was later arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm.

