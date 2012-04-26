New houses turned over to homeowners after months of work

Improving the north Lake Charles community is something many organizations in the area focus on. Two local organizations who made huge strides Thursday in helping the area.

Thursday morning Project Build a Future added two new individuals to the homeowner list, and Thursday afternoon Habitat for Humanity did the same for three more individuals, all in efforts to stabilize and improve north Lake Charles.

While the journey's been difficult and trying, they've all now reached their dreams. Five individuals in the north Lake Charles community are now homeowners, many for the first time.





"I am just so glad that so many people in lake Charles that's pulling together to help people like me and others to become homeowners," said new homeowner Gwen Cormier.





Cormier's home is part of the Project Build a Future program. She is moved in and ready to start the next chapter in her life. Build a Future dedicated her home and one next door Thursday morning.





"Thank god for his many many blessings and it's just so wonderful to be in this lovely home," said Cormier. "It's such a nice neighborhood."





Habitat for Humanity turned over the keys to three more homes in north Lake Charles Thursday afternoon. The Barbe High School softball team put many hours into the construction of these homes. They are next door to each other on North Franklin Street.





Cookie Simon has been on Habitat's list for years, since Hurricane Rita. She says she got the corner lot she's always wanted in a perfect location.





"It means a lot to me," said Simon. "It's like a dream come true."





Simon says her faith kept her hopes up and her thoughts positive.





"Don't give up, just continue to trust and believe in the lord, just trust him," said Simon. "Trust him and it will come forward. It'll come forward. That's all the hope you look for is in Jesus. Just look for him."





The Barbe softball team attended Thursday afternoon's dedication and seemed very satisfied with their work.





Habitat for Humanity is still working on several other houses in the north Lake Charles community.