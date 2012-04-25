New Lake Charles church joins mission to end modern slavery

A Lake Charles church is taking action against modern day slavery.

theCityChurch constructed an 8-foot display that tells a story about the enslaved.

"One of the things theCityChurch does is stand up for people who have no voice, the very least of these. There are 27 Million people enslaved around the world today, more than at any time in human history. From forced labor in an Indian rice mill to young women lured across national borders and forced into prostitution, modern slavery is an injustice that must end, now," theCityChurch leader, Paul Pettefer said.

You can visit the display this week at Sowela, behind the Electro-Mechanical Building.

For more information about the multi-church gathering visit www.theCityShouldBeDifferent.com and www.72daysforfreedom.com.

