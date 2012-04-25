Lake Area students get hands on at Safety Town

Pre-K through first grade students throughout the Lake Area learned the importance of "safety first" at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Safety Town is a comprehensive injury prevention program organized by Americorp.

On Wednesday, the students participated in interactive activities that showed them how to dial 911, bicycle safety, what to do in case of a fire and the importance of cleaning germs.

"Unintentional death is the leading cause of death for ages 1 - 14, so what we are doing is hoping to teach them some life saving skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives, and prevent these injuries, reduce the number of injuries and prevent death," Executive Director of Americorp Alisa Stevens said.

Area volunteers and sponsors included the Lake Charles Police Department, Vinton Fire Department, Louisiana State Troopers, LSU Agriculture Center, Medical Reserve Corporation, United Way and Alcoa Foundation.

