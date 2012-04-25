Contraband Days president encourages input & support

While organizers of Contraband Days aren't responding publicly to this week's protest, they are encouraging the public to get involved in planning the annual tradition.

"While Contraband Days, at this time, has no comment regarding this, however, we always invite people especially after the festival. If they want input on this festival we encourage them to attend our next board meeting," Contraband Days President Dean Day said. "We want support. We want input from SWLA residence."

Every year organizers get together and work to create a festival for all to enjoy.

"Our mission for Contraband Days is to improve the quality of life for the resident's of SWLA," Day said. "We want and encourage everyone's participation."

Celebrating its 55th year, Contraband Days is one of Louisiana's largest festivals and the City of Lake Charles oldest festival. With a "pirate" festival theme residence can expect plenty of entertainment this year including many musical acts such as County Music star Josh Turner.

"SWLA wanted more and that's what we're gonna give them," Day said. "We've gone from one main stage to four stages this year with over 50 musical acts."

This twelve day festival always falls on the first two weekends in May with plenty of fun friendly activities to do. To find a list of events and more information on Contraband Days you can go to www.contrabanddays.com or find them on Twitter and Facebook.

