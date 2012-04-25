Lake Charles woman suspected of forgery and theft

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Jan. 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a call from a victim regarding several checks stolen from his home.

When the victim realized the checks had been stolen, he contacted his bank and discovered over $700 worth of checks had been written and cashed at several local banks. The victim revealed that Maria A. Silva, of Lake Charles, an acquaintance, had stayed at his home for a few days before the checks went missing.

After further investigation, Silva confirmed to detectives that she cashed the checks stolen from the victim's home.

On April 23, Silva was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with one count of theft and one count of forgery.

Judge Kent Savoie set her bond at $4,000.

CPSO Detective Edward Curol is the lead investigator on this case.