Sulphur man accused of physically abusing a child

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On April 10, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched after receiving a complaint regarding Adam N. Walker, 27, of Sulphur, physically abusing a 3-year-old.

When deputies arrived, they observed numerous bruises and marks on the 3-year-old boy. The investigation revealed Walker picked the child up by his hair and threw him against a chair, causing him to fall to the floor.

Walker was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $200,000.

CPSO Detective Kathy LeBlanc is the lead investigator on this case.