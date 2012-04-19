Replicas of Columbus' ships in Lake Charles

Replicas of two of Christopher Columbus' ships arrived in Lake Charles Wednesday and will be open to the public starting Friday.

The Nina and the Pinta arrived Wednesday evening at the lakefront marina.

They will be open to the public Friday through Tuesday from 9am to 6pm. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, $6 for children under 16, children four and under get in free.

Copyright KPLC 2012. All right reserved.